Three people have been arrested, and one suspect remains at large in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week that was captured on video.

Late Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police announced the arrests in the March 27 incident on Torbram Road near Eagleridge Drive. Earlier, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed to CP24 that three of the four suspects had surrendered to police.

According to police, a driver had an "interaction" with the occupants of a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata.

"During this incident, the victim was confronted by four individuals, threatened, and their vehicle damaged," police allege. The incident was caught on camera and posted online.

In the video, four males exit their vehicle and approach the victim's vehicle. Shortly after, one smashes the windshield of the victim's car with their fist while another kicks the bumper and headlights.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

Police identified the three suspects arrested as 23-year-old Ramanpreet Massih, 28-year-old Akashdeep Singh and 28-year-old Sourav Sourav.

All three are facing mischief over $5,000. In addition, Singh has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and uttering threats.

Meanwhile, officers continue to look for a fourth suspect, who is described as a South Asian male standing six feet and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black graffiti hooded sweatshirt with "Jordan 33" written in red, dark-coloured pants, and red and white low-top Jordan sneakers.

Police advise the suspect to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

The driver whose vehicle was damaged in the incident described it as a “scary” ordeal, telling CP24 last week that he did nothing to provoke the suspects.

He added that the suspects were driving in an unsafe way that endangered everyone on the road.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators at (905) 453-3311 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.

With files from Joanna Lavoie