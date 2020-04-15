About three dozen TTC employees have refused to work due to lack of personal protective equipment, a union presidents says.

A spokesperson for the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) said 35 TTC bus operators at its Queensway garage walked off the job Wednesday night because “they’re not being protected with PPE.”

Despite reports from health officials that people should be wearing masks, the transit agency was only providing gloves and hand sanitizers, the union said.

According to the union, the bus operators reported for their regular shift and one by one invoked provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The Ministry of Labour has been informed.

The TTC is looking into the incident.

More to come