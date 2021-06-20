A 35-year-old man is dead following a collision in Etobicoke late Saturday night.

It happened near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Forty Second Street at around 10:15 p.m.

In a news release issued Sunday evening, police said the 35-year-old was driving a grey 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle, travelling east on Lake Shore Boulevard West at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist then collided with the driver of the BMW, who was turning to the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard from Forty Second Street, police said.

The 35-year-old man sustained severe trauma, and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.