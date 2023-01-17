A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Uxbridge last week that left a 66-year-old man dead.

Durham police said officers responded to a stabbing call at a residence on Allbright Road just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.

When they arrived, police located a man with life-threatening stab wounds, and he was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as John Genereux, died in the hospital on Monday.

Meanwhile, police said the victim was stabbed by a known suspect, who was arrested at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Lavis, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the incident is Durham Region's first homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact homicide detectives at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.