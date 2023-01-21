Toronto police have identified the suspect charged with aggravated assault in connection with an "unprovoked attack" on an elderly woman downtown on Friday.

The victim, an 89-year-old woman, died following the incident. Police told CTV News Toronto they are awaiting an autopsy to determine if her death was the result of the assault.

At that time, the charges may be upgraded.

"The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has been advised and is actively engaged with 51 Division on this ongoing investigation," police said.

The incident occurred Friday at the northeast corner of Yonge and King streets around 11:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a suspect pushed the woman to the ground and fled the scene.

"The information we have is that she was pushed to the ground and she sustained serious injuries to her face and head area. But we can't confirm the cause of death at this point in time," Acting Insp. Craig Young told reporters on Friday.

A suspect was arrested nearby about an hour later. On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ryan Cunneen of Toronto.

Young told reporters that video evidence suggests the woman was "simply walking along the sidewalk" when she was pushed.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

Cunneen is also facing a charge of mischief under $5,000. Police said the suspect allegedly threw a brick through the window of a business in the Church Street and Front Street East area prior to the assault.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.