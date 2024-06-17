Four male youths and a man are each facing several charges after a vehicle was allegedly carjacked in Mississauga then used by suspects in two armed retail robberies.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that on June 7 shortly before 10:30 p.m. officers from Peel Region Police (PRP) responded to a call in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood, near Lakeshore Road East and Elizabeth Street.

Police allege that a victim was sitting in their vehicle when two masked males approached them, opened their door, and demanded that they hand over the keys to the vehicle.

The suspects allegedly forced the victim out of their vehicle and knocked them to the ground before fleeing in their vehicle.

Three days later, on June 10 at about 7:10 p.m., Toronto police responded to a robbery call in Scarborough’s Bendale-Glen Andrew area, near Ellesmere and Brimley roads.

Investigators say that five males travelling in the previously stolen vehicle attended a mall.

Four of those individuals wearing masks entered the shopping centre and approached a jewelry store.

They then allegedly produced hammers and started smashing glass display cases before removing a quantity of jewelry and fleeing the area in the stolen vehicle.

Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad then launched a collaborative investigation with the PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau.

The next day, on June 11, at about 4:40 p.m., officers attended a related robbery call in Mississauga’s Brittania neighbourhood, near Kennedy Road and Matheson Boulevard.

They say that the same five suspects, this time all masked, travelled in the same previously stolen vehicle to a plaza and entered an electronics store.

One of the suspects then allegedly produced a gun and demanded that staff hand over electronics.

Police say that they then took a quantity of electronics and fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

A short time later, that vehicle was involved in a collision, TPS said.

“Officers quickly responded and a coordinated effort from the Toronto Police Hold Up Squad and the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau were able to take all five suspects into custody,” TPS said in a news release.

At the time of the arrests, police say they recovered four hammers, some of the stolen property, and other “items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.”

Police then executed five Criminal Code search warrants in relation to this investigation.

Jailen Whyte, 20, of Toronto, along with a 15-year-old boy from Toronto, a 16-year-old boy from York Region, and two 15-year-old boys from Mississauga were arrested. The teens cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

They are each facing two counts each of robbery and disguise with intent and one count each for using an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offense and possessing property obtained by crime.

Whyte is also facing two counts of fail to comply with release order.

One of the 15-year-old boys from Mississauga has also been charged with two counts of fail to comply with the YCJA, while the other has been charged with two counts for failing to comply with release orders.

All five suspects were held for bail hearings and appeared in court in Brampton.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.