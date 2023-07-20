Four unoccupied homes in a new sub-division in the Greater Toronto Area caught fire Thursday night.

The York Regional Police Duty Office said the fire started at 7:25 p.m. in the area of Leslie Street and Bethesda Sideroad in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police and fire services are in the area, according to the YRP Duty Office.

No injuries have been reported, and fire suppression efforts are ongoing.

YRP Staff Sgt. Peter Chung told CTV News Toronto it's possible lightning struck a house, but said he couldn't provide any additional updates at this time.