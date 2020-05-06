Forty-three residents at a Mississauga long-term care home have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared in March.

A spokesperson for Camilla Care Community said a total of 152 residents have tested positive for the virus, up from the 50 COVID-19 cases the facility reported on April 29.

Of those cases, 72 still have the virus, while 37 residents have recovered. According to the province, 42 staff members at the facility have contracted the virus.

“We are sadly grieving the loss of the 43 residents who had tested positive and extend our deepest condolences to the families for their loss,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The 236-bed facility, located near Queensway West and Hurontario Street, is operated by Sienna Senior Living, which also oversees Altamont Care Community.

The Scarborough long-term facility has reported 46 COVID-19 deaths among its residents as of Wednesday. A personal support worker has also died of the virus at the home.

Three other long-term care homes in the province are reporting more than 40 deaths – Orchard Villa in Pickering, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke and Forest Heights in Kitchener.

Orchard Villa, Altamont Care Community and Eatonville Care Centre are among the five facilities in the Greater Toronto Area that have received additional support from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Peel Regional Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said that in an effort to further limit the spread of the virus, testing has been completed on residents and staff members at all but one of Peel Region’s 28 long-term care facilities with testing at retirement facilities expected to begin soon.

There are 174 long-term care facilities in the province dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. More than 1,000 residents have died due to COVID-19.​