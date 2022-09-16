A 43-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with two restaurant robberies in the city’s Silverthorn neighbourhood earlier this summer.

The first incident happened on July 25 in the area of Rogers Road and Keele Street. Police said a man entered a restaurant and “loitered for some time.”

Later, the man approached the counter and lifted his shirt, allegedly revealing a handgun tucked into his pants.

Police said the man then demanded food and cash from the employee. He was allegedly able to take a quantity of money before fleeing the restaurant.

More than three weeks later, on Aug. 19, police were called to the same area for a robbery.

Police said a man attended a restaurant and walked to the checkout counter, where he allegedly opened his coveralls, exposing a concealed handgun.

The man allegedly then made a demand for cash. Police said he left the restaurant with a quantity of money.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents. Investigators were later able to identify the man, and on Thursday, he was located and taken into custody.

With a warrant, officers also searched the man’s home, where they allegedly found and seized the clothing he wore during the robberies.

The man, who has been identified as Toronto resident Jacinto Henriques has been charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, two counts of disguise with intent and failure to comply with a release order.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).