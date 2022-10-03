The Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of a 33-year-old Hagersville woman.

Amber Ellis was last seen at the end of February 2021 on the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, near Hamilton. She was reported missing by her mother on March 8, 2021.

Prior to her disappearance, Ellis lived in Hagersville. She also has connections with Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton, and Norfolk County.

Ellis, who is described as five-foot-nine and 120 pounds with a thin build, long dark hair, and brown eyes, is believed to be the victim of foul play, the OPP said in an Oct. 3 communique.

The OPP has dedicated a team of investigators under the direction of the its Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), along with members of Haldimand County OPP, Brantford Police Service, and Six Nations Police Service, to the search for Ellis.

Last December, they posted a video to encourage anyone with information about her disappearance to contact them.

"After interviewing dozens of witnesses, I believe that there are additional witnesses who have information that can help solve this case and I encourage them to contact police immediately,” Det. Insp. Chris Josiah of the OPP’s CIB said in an August 2021 release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Amber Ellis tip line at 1-866-549-2090, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.helpsolvecrime.com.