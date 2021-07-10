Peel Region reached another milestone in its vaccine campaign Saturday, with more than 50 per cent of its adult residents now fully vaccinated.

The achievement was announced ahead of another overnight clinic hosted by the region to increase second dose coverage.

The Dusk till Dawn vaccination clinic will take place at Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

��We’ve reached a big milestone, Peel!��



50% of residents aged 18+ are now fully vaccinated��



This is a huge accomplishment to reach near the end of our #2DoseChallenge.



Thanks to YOU for helping us get here and to all our partners who've made it possible!�� pic.twitter.com/j4p3ZAST2v — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) July 10, 2021

There has been a push to ramp up second doses in the province as it faces the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant, which was first discovered in India. Earlier this week, the scientific director of Ontario’s science table noted that Delta variant accounts for about 80 per cent of all new cases in the province.

On Saturday, more than 200 cases of variants of concerns were reported, with 98 of the cases being the Delta variant.

Peel Region hopes that the overnight clinic will give residents who are unable to attend regular hours an opportunity to get their shots.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial website. The clinic is also accepting walk-ins for first and second doses from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Peel Region said there will be a live DJ, giveaways, and guest vaccinators at the clinic.

The clinic will conclude a week-long Second Dose Coast to Coast challenge, which pits Peel Region against Calgary to see who can get more second doses into arms.

In May, Peel Region administered more than 5,000 doses at its 32-hour Doses After Dark immunization clinic.