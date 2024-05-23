A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a resident at a group home in East Gwillimbury last December.

York Regional Police responded to an assault call at the residence on Davis Drive on the evening of Dec. 7, 2023. Officers found a 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman injured.

Both were transported to the hospital. Police said the woman, identified as Onyinyechi Okorafor, was pronounced dead.

In an update on Thursday, the coroner classified the victim’s death as a homicide, police said. The cause of death was not released.

Police arrested East Gwillimbury resident Robert Mewha on Wednesday and charged him with manslaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.