A 58-year-old man has been arrested after a female pedestrian and her dog were struck and killed in Oakville Thursday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police responded to reports of a vehicle collision in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Burgundy Drive at around 2:14 p.m.

Initial reports were that a pedestrian had been struck and badly injured.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a 51-year-old female and she was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog.

The collision reconstruction unit attended the scene.

It determined that the involved vehicle was initially travelling eastbound on Lakeshore before it left the roadway to the south side.

Police said the vehicle continued eastbound, off the roadway, where it hit the pedestrian and her dog, who were walking along a path.

The vehicle then struck a decorative stone post, which redirected it back onto the roadway, where it eventually came to rest.

The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics, police said.

On Friday, police said a 58-year-old man from Oakville has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was arrested for impaired operation causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video from the area is asked to contact investigators at (905) 825-4747, extension 5065.