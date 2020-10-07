While Ontario saw a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections today, active cases are on the decline for the first time in several weeks.

The province is reporting 583 new infections today, up from the 548 confirmed one day earlier, but for the first time since Sept. 2, recoveries outpaced new infections.

Provincial health officials say that today's data indicates that there have been 707 additional recoveries, pushing the number of active cases in the province down to 5,344 from 5,469 on Tuesday.

Ontario processed more than 43,000 tests over the past 24 hours and the province's positivity rate remains at 1.3 per cent.

The province did not put a dent in its testing backlog over the past 24 hours as the number of specimens still waiting to be processed remains essentially unchanged at 55,000.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is now 605.

With one new death reported today, there have now been 2,988 virus-related deaths in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

The number of patients infected with COVID-19 who are receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals is now 195, according to centrally confirmed data. That is up from 192 on Tuesday and 176 on Monday.

Patients in intensive case inched up to 43 today and there are now believed to be 28 people breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Unsurprisingly, the highest number of cases continue to be in the province's large urban centres with a significant uptick in Ottawa today.

According to the province's latest epidemiological summary, 121 new cases were reported in Ottawa, about double the number of new infections confirmed one day earlier.

Toronto saw 173 new cases over the past 24 hours, down slightly from the 201 confirmed on Tuesday.

While new cases rose to 75 in York Region, up from 56, the number of new infections in Peel Region actually declined to 70, down from 90 on Tuesday.

Today's numbers come following the release of a Toronto Star story that said new provincial data indicates some Toronto neighbourhoods are seeing test positivity rates of more than 10 per cent.

Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, called the report "very concerning."

“I haven’t actually seen the data myself. I’ve read the article in the paper. That is very concerning," Yaffe said on Tuesday. “Those rates are high."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford denied that the situation in Ontario is getting worse.

"I'll be very frank, I'm hearing the total opposite. We are flattening the curve, we are putting the protocols in," he said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 that despite the premier's assertion that we are "flattening the curve," that does not appear to be the case.

"I don't unfortunately think that the curve is flattening in Ontario just yet based on the data that we have," he said.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 173

York Region: 75

Peel Region: 70

Halton Region: 15

Durham Region: 12