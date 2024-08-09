Toronto police say six men are in custody and two others are at large after a victim was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and left in a remote area with serious injuries following an incident at a karaoke bar.

Officers were called to the area of Midland and Shappard avenues on July 19 about a kidnapping that had occurred a day earlier, police said.

Investigators said in a news release that the victim was allegedly lured into an establishment in the area and held against their will for “several hours” by eight men.

During that time, police said, the victim was assaulted and their banking and personal information was stolen.

After the men allegedly obtained cash from the victim’s bank accounts, police said the victim was dropped off in a “remote area” and was able to seek assistance.

The victim, whose age and gender were not disclosed by police, was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear whether any of the six men charged, all of whom are from the Toronto area, knew the victim. They face a combined 30 charges and all appeared in a Toronto courtroom last month for bail hearings, the results of which were not released.

Investigators with 42 Division’s Major Crime Unit released images of the two outstanding suspects and asked the public for help in identifying them.

AGCO suspends establishment’s liquor licence

In a separate news release, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) identified the establishment as WAVE KTV, a karaoke bar which is located at 8 Glen Watford Drive.

The AGCO said that based on the ongoing Toronto police investigation, it had decided to suspend the establishment’s liquor licence “for reasons of public interest and safety.”

“The licence to sell or serve liquor is a public trust that comes with clear responsibilities of legal, responsible conduct and behaviour. The AGCO will always take the necessary steps to protect the public, including taking immediate steps to suspend a licence when the situation demands it," Karin Schnarr, registrar and CEO of the AGCO said in a statement.

WAVE KTV can appeal the suspension within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal,

It’s unclear if any of the suspects, in custody or outstanding, are affiliated with the business in any way.