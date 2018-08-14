

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Seven people were sent to hospital – all with minor injuries – after a sight-seeing bus struck several vehicles and then collided head-on with a Toronto police car at Queen’s Quay Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at Queen’s Quay and York Street.

Images captured by a CP24 viewer at the scene showed a police sport utility vehicle with its damaged front end lodged against that of a double-decker tourist bus with passengers still aboard.

Toronto Paramedic Services said that an ambulance was hit by a cab and that a truck was somehow involved as well.

Police said the tour bus appears to have struck a cube van and a Malibu before colliding with the cruiser and that the officer in the vehicle then applied his brakes to bring the bus to a stop.

The incident sent frightened bystanders scrambling for safety, however no pedestrians were struck.

Seven people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including three police officers from the SUV, two people from the Malibu, the driver of the cube van and one passenger from the bus.

The driver of the tour bus told CP24 at the scene that he lost control of the vehicle. Police said the collision appears to have been accidental and are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.