

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An 84-year-old man who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Humewood last Friday has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Humewod Drive, near Christie Street, on Nov. 22 at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West when he was struck by a blue SUV being driven by an unidentified person.

The driver slowed down for a moment, police said, before continuing westbound on St. Clair Avenue West. He was last ssen near Keele Street.

Paramedics said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle has been previously described as being a dark blue Volkswagen SUV with the Ontario licence plate number “CKKE 113.” The vehicle may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.