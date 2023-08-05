At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Earlscourt Park, near Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West, shortly before 10 a.m.

According to police, there was a large crowd in the park and reports of a man with a knife, as well as a fight.

Investigators later said there was a festival in the park and a counterprotest showed up. The two groups clashed, police said, and multiple people were injured.

Paramedics confirmed that one patient was seriously injured and taken to local hospital with stab wounds.

Eight other people have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Officials indicated there are other individuals being treated by paramedics at the scene. It is unclear how many people have been injured in total.

Roads in the area are currently blocked for emergency vehicles and a high police presence can be seen in the area.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE: UPDATE

Caledonia Rd + St. Clair Av West@TorontoMedics have transported 9 people to hospital. One person with serious injuries from being stabbed, and 8 people with non-life-threatening injuries. People are also being treated by Medics at the scene.

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 5, 2023

Alejandra Bravo, the city councillor for the area, said in a statement on social media that she was “shocked and saddened to hear of the violence that broke out during a political protest of a festival in Earlscourt Park.”

Bravo noted the number of victims, and their injuries, “are still forthcoming.”