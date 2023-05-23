Nine people are in custody following a shooting in Georgetown that left three people seriously injured.

Halton Regional Police said they were called to a residence on Winston Churchill Boulevard, north of Guelph Street, at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the home to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police said, officers were notified about two other males who had been shot and made their own way to Georgetown Hospital.

Police said they have now determined that all three victims were injured in the same shooting incident. They are currently in serious but stable condition.

During a vehicle stop shortly after the incident, four males were arrested in connection with the shooting and a firearm was seized.

Five more males have been subsequently been arrested, police said.

Investigators have not released any details on possible charges but in a news release issued Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said “further updates surrounding arrests and charges will be coming at a later time.”

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact police at 905-825-4777 or the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-824-4777, ext. 2416.

Police are also looking for dash camera video of the area captured between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on May 22.