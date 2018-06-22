

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Westbound Highway 401 is partly closed near Meadowvale Road in Scarborough following a collision involving a truck that was carrying a load of yogurt.

Police say that the truck collided with an overhead sign support beam at around 3:30 a.m.

The force of the collision ripped over the trailer, causing containers of yogurt to spill across the roadway.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CP24 that crews are now unloading the remains of the trailer as it is no longer structurally sound. They are also picking up the yogurt that has spilled onto the highway, Schmidt said.

“They are going to get as much of the product as they can but they may have to do a big wash, sweep and clean,” he said. “The roads should be reopened later this morning but in the meantime it is a big slippery mess there.”

Two westbound express lanes and two westbound collector lanes are currently closed but Schmidt said he is hopeful that the highway will reopen sometime after 9 a.m.

He said that collision appears to be a result of driver error, though he said that no charges have been laid at this point.

“I don’t have any indication that there was a mechanical or vehicle defect. It does appear to be driver error. Whether that is a result of fatigue or distraction is part of the investigation,” he said.