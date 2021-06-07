A list of what is allowed to reopen on Friday as Ontario enters Step 1
A woman pays her bill at a patio in Oakville, Ont., Saturday, June 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 1:05PM EDT
Ontario will start to reopen its doors on Friday, allowing patios to resume operation and non-essential retail to accept in-person customers again.
On June 11, the province will enter Step 1 of Ontario’s economic reopening plan. This stage focuses primarily on allowing outdoor activities to resume and small businesses to open.
Here’s a list of what will be allowed:
- Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people.
- Outdoor religious services and ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres.
- Indoor religious services and ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room.
- Non-essential retail permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold.
- Essential and other select retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold.
- Outdoor dining with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households.
- Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people.
- Day camps for children permitted to operate in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines for COVID-19 produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
- Overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term rentals.
- Concert venues, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors for the purpose of rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted concert, artistic event, theatrical performance or other performance with no more than 10 performers, among other restrictions.
- Outdoor horse racing tracks and motor speedways permitted to operate without spectators.
- Outdoor attractions such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens with capacity and other restrictions.
In a news release announcing the move to Step 1, the government said the above list is not comprehensive and could be expanded.
Ontario will remain in Step 1 for at least 21 days before moving on to Step 2 of the reopening plan.