Abducted 14-year-old boy was heard screaming for help before being forced into Jeep, police say
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 11:38PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:59PM EST
He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas back pack.
Investigators are looking to speak with the boy's stepbrother, who has been identified as Olalekan Osikoya.
Gotell said Osikoya is the only member of Jolayemi’s family that they have not yet spoke with and believe he may know why the boy was taken.
A vehicle of interest was observed in the area where the victim was last seen, police said. It is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.
Gotell described the suspects as two black males between the ages of 18 and 22, both standing six-feet tall, with thin builds.
“To the two people who took this 14 year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14 year old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family,” Gotell said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.