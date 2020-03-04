Police have issued an Amber Alert in the search for a 14-year-old boy who they say screamed for help before being pushed into a Jeep by two men in North York on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell says Shammah Jolayemi was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 8:26 a.m.

Witnesses told police that “a 14 year-old boy was observed to be screaming 'help me, help me' and forced into a black jeep wrangler by two males, who drove away.”

Jolayemi was pushed into the car outside of 353 Driftwood Avenue.

His parents called police at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, not knowing until shortly before then that he did not make it to school that morning.

“This is not a parental abduction,” Gotell said. “We don’t believe this was a joke or any type of prank.”

He is described as about five-foot-eleven to six feet, with a slim build and short dark brown hair. Jolayemi was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray track pants with an orange stripe, a shiny black puffy winter coat and yellow Air Jordans.

He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas back pack.

Investigators are looking to speak with the boy's stepbrother, who has been identified as Olalekan Osikoya.

Gotell said Osikoya is the only member of Jolayemi’s family that they have not yet spoke with and believe he may know why the boy was taken.

Vehicle of interest in Amber Alert

A vehicle of interest was observed in the area where the victim was last seen, police said. It is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

Gotell described the suspects as two black males between the ages of 18 and 22, both standing six-feet tall, with thin builds.

“To the two people who took this 14 year-old this morning, we are asking them to release the 14 year old to a place of safety where he can be returned to his family,” Gotell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.