

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Approximately 20 police officers are continuing to search for the body of a three-year-old boy swept into the Grand River after the vehicle he was travelling in slipped into the water near Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Police previously said the child, who has been identified by multiple sources as Kaden Young, was with his mother when the minivan she was driving went into the water.

According to investigators, the child’s mother was able to get them both out of the vehicle but the boy slipped from her arms and was swept away by a fast-moving current.

The mother was taken to hospital and was later released.

At the time of the incident, police previously said fog and rain made for poor driving conditions in the area.

Const. Paul Nancekivell told CP24 Sunday that the OPP’s canine unit, as well as ground and dive search teams, are currently looking for the child’s body.

An OPP helicopter is expected to assist in the search this afternoon.

“There were a bit of weather problems this morning,” Nancekivell said. “But it is expected they are going to be there this afternoon once things clear up.”

Nancekivell said teams are dealing with ice flows and heavy debris in the river, which are hindering the search.

He warned members of a civilian search team to be careful along the river banks.

“We’d ask them to be very, very careful. Do not get in the water. Stay away from edge of the banks because we’ve had some freezing rain overnight and we want to make sure nobody slips into that river. We are already looking for one person. We don’t want this to increase,” he added.

The decision on whether to continue search efforts will be evaluated on a “day-by-day” basis, Nancekivell said.

“We are hoping that we can find him today and bring some closure to this tragedy,” he said.