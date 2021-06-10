Accused killer in London, Ont., attack set to appear in court
Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:40AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning.
Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.
The couple's son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.
Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.
The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.