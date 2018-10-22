

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom in person later this morning.

McArthur typically appears in court via video link and Monday will be the first time he has been physically inside a courtroom in several months.

The 67-year-old landscaper is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Many of the murdered men had ties to the city’s LGBT community and had previously been reported missing.

McArthur was first arrested in January after a months-long police investigation into the alleged serial killer.

In the months that followed, police found the remains of eight men on a property on Mallory Crescent in Toronto where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

He will appear in court at College Park at 10 a.m.