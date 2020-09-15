A busy stretch of Yonge Street will be shut down on the last two Sundays of this month to make way for pedestrians and cyclists as the city wraps up its ActiveTO program.

Each weekend this summer, the city has closed a portion of both eastbound and westbound Lake Shore Boulevard to give residents adequate space to physically distance and get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the final two weekends of ActiveTO, the program will be expanded to include Yonge Street.

The city said Yonge Street will be closed between Davenport Road and Queen’s Quay on both Sept. 20 and Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Since the spring, ActiveTO has successfully delivered a suite of initiatives that provide space for residents to safely physically distance while getting much needed exercise outdoors, helping residents remain healthy and contributing to positive overall sense of wellbeing," the city said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“As families adjust to, among other things, the back-to-school routine, expanding opportunities under the ActiveTO umbrella provides more safe alternatives around the city to get outside and experience Toronto in different ways.”

City officials added that vehicle access on adjacent routes will be managed through signal timing adjustments and signs will be up to notify drivers of the closures.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead to find alternate routes.