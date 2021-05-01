ActiveTO has returned to the city, resulting in major road closures this weekend to allow residents to physically distance while exercising outdoors.

The ActiveTO road closure is the first one of the year and will be along Bayview Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East from May 1 at 6 a.m. until May 2 at 9.p.m.

The closures include:

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue.

These roads will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians and cyclists to get exercise while keeping two metres apart from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I encourage residents to enjoy these ActiveTO routes this weekend, as well as the many paths, parks and trails that are open and available across the city. I remind all those who are out to enjoy these spaces only with members of their own household and to keep their distance from others,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

ActiveTO started last year in response to the pandemic to provide more space for residents to safely enjoy the outdoors.

Last year, the road closure along Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere and Stadium Roads was the most utilized ActiveTO corridor, attracting an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians each weekend.

Although residents are encouraged to get outdoors, a provincewide stay-at-home order is currently in effect until at least May 20, in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus. The order requires residents to only leave their home for essential reasons, including going to work, medical reasons, buying groceries and exercising.