Advance voting for Hamilton byelection sees low turnout
A vote sign is displayed outside a polling station during advanced voting in the Ontario provincial election in Carleton Place, Ont., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 12, 2023 6:54AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2023 7:24AM EDT
Elections Ontario says preliminary figures suggest there was low voter turnout at the advanced polls of the byelection for Hamilton, southeast of Toronto.
The government agency says just over four-thousand voters cast their ballots ahead of the March 16th byelection.
That represents 5.2 per cent of all registered voters.
Elections Ontario says more than 85-hundred people, or 11 per cent of voters, cast their ballots ahead of polling day for the 2022 general election.