Elections Ontario says preliminary figures suggest there was low voter turnout at the advanced polls of the byelection for Hamilton, southeast of Toronto.

The government agency says just over four-thousand voters cast their ballots ahead of the March 16th byelection.

That represents 5.2 per cent of all registered voters.

Elections Ontario says more than 85-hundred people, or 11 per cent of voters, cast their ballots ahead of polling day for the 2022 general election.