

The Canadian Press





Elections Ontario says preliminary figures suggest there was low voter turnout at the advanced polls of the byelection for Hamilton, southeast of Toronto.

The government agency says just over four-thousand voters cast their ballots ahead of the March 16th byelection.

That represents 5.2 per cent of all registered voters.

Elections Ontario says more than 85-hundred people, or 11 per cent of voters, cast their ballots ahead of polling day for the 2022 general election.