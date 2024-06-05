A Paris-bound Air Canada flight had to return to Toronto Pearson Airport shortly after takeoff after a “reported engine issue,” the airline said.

According to Air Canada, the Boeing 777 aircraft had 389 passengers on board.

“After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own. The aircraft will be taken out of service for further evaluation by our maintenance and engineering professionals,” the airline said in a statement Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to CP24 that the plane landed safely and was met by the fire department.

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, the plane left the gate at 8:46 p.m. and landed at Pearson Airport at 9:50 p.m.

“Passengers will be accommodated on another aircraft departing Toronto later tonight,” Air Canada said.