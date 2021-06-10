

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Air Canada says it will recall more than 2,600 employees as it prepares for an increase in demand for flights.

The airline says the employees being recalled will include various roles, including flight attendants, and will be brought back in stages in June and July.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the airline moved to recall the workers because it is seeing vaccinations increase, COVID-19 cases decline and governments ease restrictions.

He says the recall is part of its efforts to rebuild the airline's network and meet the expected demand for travel.

Air Canada laid off tens of thousands of workers as the pandemic swept Canada, including 16,500 last March, when the crisis began.

In April, the airline reached an agreement with Ottawa for a $5.9-billion aid package.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.