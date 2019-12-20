

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An Ajax man is facing 33 charges after police allegedly found cocaine, fentanyl and four firearms during searches in that city and Scarborough on Friday.

Durham Regional Police say they executed search warrants on a commercial property in Scarborough and a home in Ajax.

They allegedly found three semi-automatic handguns, a rifle, and cocaine and fentanyl with a street value of approximately $400,000.

They also found ammunition and $15,000 in cash.

A suspect identified as Tremaine Daley-Hyatt was charged with 33 offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Two women aged 38 and 28 were also charged with failure to comply with recognizance.

All three were held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5100.