All changes to the rules in Ontario's Grey-Lockdown zone, explained
Diana Blaikie, left, and Bonnie Ryder have a cocktail on a outdoor patio at the Grain Urban Tavern while enjoying the warm weather along the boardwalk during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 2:05PM EDT
Over the past month, the Ontario government has made multiple changes to its colour-coded COVID-19 lockdown framework.
In the grey zone, which is the strictest tier in the framework, restaurants remain closed to indoor dining and strict capacity limits have been placed on businesses.
Residents are also encouraged not to gather with others.
As of March 26, regions in the grey zone include Toronto, Peel region, Lambton, Sudbury, and Thunder Bay.
Here is a list of the current grey lockdown public health restrictions:
Gatherings
- It is illegal to gather indoors with anyone outside of your immediate household.
- Up to 10 people can get together outdoors as long as a two-metre distance can be maintained.
- Up to 50 people can gather outdoors for a religious service, wedding or funeral.
- As of March 29, capacity limits for indoor services will be adjusted to allow for “the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance.”
Restaurants and bars
- Indoor dining is prohibited
- Outdoor dining on patios is allowed as long as two-metres of distance can be maintained
- Drive-through service, delivery and takeout, is allowed.
- Guests should only visit a restaurant with people they live with
- Masks or face coverings must be worn when food and beverage is not being consumed.
- Patrons must provide contact information
- Establishments must close by 10 p.m. and alcohol cannot be sold after 9 p.m.
- Buffets, dancing, singing, and live performances are prohibited
Retail
- Supermarkets and other essential stores that sell food and health-care items are limited to 50 per cent capacity.
- All other retail stores, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores, garden centres, are restricted to 25 per cent capacity.
- Curbside pickup and delivery is allowed
- Masks must be worn by staff and patrons
- Customers must answer screening questions before entering malls
- Performing arts and gaming
- Cinemas can only remain open for drive-in service
- Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments are closed
- Rehearsing, recording or broadcasting an event or performance is allowed without an audience.
- There must be a barrier (for example, plexiglass) between singers and wind- or brass-instrument players and other performers.
Here are the new additions to the grey zone:
Outdoor Fitness
Outdoor fitness is prohibited until March 29. These are the rules as of Monday:
- Classes, personal training and team training is allowed outdoors with a limit of 10 people, who must remain physically distanced.
- Contact information must be collected from patrons and everyone must be “actively screened”
- Music volume should be reduced in order to not encourage loud talking, singing or shouting
- Team sport games are prohibited with the exception of team training.
- All equipment must be cleaned and disinfection between use
- No spectators are permitted, with the exception of people under the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Indoor fitness is not allowed.
On March 29, marinas and boating clubs will also be able to operate.
Personal care services
Personal care services are prohibited until April 12. On April 12, these are the rules:
- Personal care services will be allowed to resume with strict capacity limits of less than 25 per cent or five patrons, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.
- Services will be provided by appointment only
- Appointments will be restricted to one individual, or members of the same household
- Services requiring the removal of masks remain prohibited
- Contact information must be collected and active screening must take place
- Appropriate personal protective equipment must be worn