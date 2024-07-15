All lanes of EB Highway 401 at Dixie reopen following 3-vehicle collision
Four Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Dixie Road following a three-vehicle crash. (OPP photo)
Published Monday, July 15, 2024 4:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2024 8:42PM EDT
Eastbound Highway 401 Express near Dixie Road is now fully reopen following a three-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.
Police said that two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in a flatbed truck carrying a large empty tank to jack knife.
No injuries were reported.