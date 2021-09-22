LONDON, Ont. - A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for two weeks.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

Police allege the June 6 attack was motivated by Veltman's hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

The prosecution says more disclosure on the case will be handed over to the defence in the coming days.