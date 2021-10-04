Ambassador Bridge border crossing closed in both directions over possible explosives
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 11:45AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 4, 2021 11:45AM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. - Police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as they investigate possible explosives found in the area.
Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., has also been evacuated.
Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.
Police say their explosives unit is on scene.