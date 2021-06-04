Amber alert ends after baby girl found safe in Ottawa; person in custody
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 5:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 9:41AM EDT
A missing baby girl has been found safe in Ottawa after an Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning.
It was reported that an 11-month-old baby girl was last seen with her mother on June 3 at around 11:12 p.m. in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in west Ottawa, according to a press release from Ottawa Police.
An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police said they were treating the incident as suspicious.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the girl was located in safe condition and is receiving medical attention.
It is not known where the child was found.
One person is in custody, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate.