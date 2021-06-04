A missing baby girl has been found safe in Ottawa after an Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning.

It was reported that an 11-month-old baby girl was last seen with her mother on June 3 at around 11:12 p.m. in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in west Ottawa, according to a press release from Ottawa Police.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they were treating the incident as suspicious.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the girl was located in safe condition and is receiving medical attention.

It is not known where the child was found.

One person is in custody, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate.