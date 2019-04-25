

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing five-year-old boy who is believed to be in the company of his mother.

Police say that Ethan Montes was last seen at his school in the Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue area of Mississauga sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say that he is believed to be with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

“Juliet does have some preexisting medical conditions that require medication and if she does not take that medication it does cause her to act of character,” Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “Attempts to contact Juliet have been unsuccessful and there is concern for both her wellbeing as well as the wellbeing of Ethan.”

Mooken said that Ethan’s father reported him missing at around 9:30 a.m. after Mohammed failed to return home with him on Wednesday.

He said that he “can’t speak to the thought process of the father” and doesn’t know why he waited to contact police.

The father and the mother are married and live together at an address in Mississauga with Ethan, Mooken said.

“This is completely out of character for Juliet to not have any contact with her husband. By all indications they were supposed to return home to their residence yesterday once Ethan was completed at school,” he said.

Mother and child may be in London area

Mooken said police have received information suggesting that Mohammed may have taken Montes to the London, Ontario area after picking him up from school on Wednesday.

He said that the pair are believed to be travelling in a grey, four-door Toyota Matrix with Ontario licence plate #379WTM.

“If anybody does see this vehicle we are asking them to call 911,” he said.

Montes is described as three-feet tall, 41 pounds, and has short, black hair and light brown skin. He was last seen wearing black Batman pajamas, police say.

Mohammed is believed to be five-feet tall, 130 pounds, and was wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, black boots with fur, and a brown coat.