

Web Staff , CP24.com





An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old William Gooden, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday.

Police have identified the suspect in the alleged abduction as 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

The toddler has been described as three-feet tall with a heavy build and short black hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, a red and white jacket, and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

Breana Gooden is believed to be five-foot-six, 150 pounds, and has black shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black sweater, black tights, a gold skirt, and pink and white shoes. Police also say she has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of William or Breana Gooden to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.