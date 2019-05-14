Amber Alert issued for three-year-old boy last seen on bus from Sudbury to Toronto
An Amber Alert has been issued for William Gooden, 3, who was last seen with Breana Gooden, 25, on a bus from Sudbury to Toronto. (PHOTO: OPP)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:17AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 5:27AM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old William Gooden, who was last seen boarding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto on Monday.
Police have identified the suspect in the alleged abduction as 25-year-old Breana Gooden.
The toddler has been described as three-feet tall with a heavy build and short black hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, a red and white jacket, and a Montreal Canadiens hat.
Breana Gooden is believed to be five-foot-six, 150 pounds, and has black shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black sweater, black tights, a gold skirt, and pink and white shoes. Police also say she has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm.
Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of William or Breana Gooden to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.