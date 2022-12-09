An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenage boy and girl who were last seen in Alliston.

Ontario Provincial Police sent the alert for Shakir and Shakira Charles just after 9 p.m.

They said the two are believed to be in a black SUV last seen in Alliston. Shakir is five-foot-eight-tall and weighs 134 pounds with black hair, while Shakira is five-foot-eight-tall and weighs 128 pounds with black hair.

Police said they are looking for two Black female suspects. No other descriptions have been released.

The circumstances surrounding the teens' disappearances were not immediately known.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the two children to call 911 immediately.