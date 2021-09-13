Listening to the political crystal ball gazers, the pollsters, the seat projection analysts, all the best of the best guessers, the sense is that Canadians will elect another minority government next Monday. And most of the experts are predicting a Liberal minority.

The Conservatives are looking at the same forecasts. So today, Erin O’Toole tossed out most of his positive “I have a recovery plan” vibes. Instead the Conservative leader, in carefully prepared opening remarks, lashed out at Justin Trudeau.

He said that while Trudeau was “partying” he was doing “rescue missions in the military.” And then this: “Every Canadian has met a Justin Trudeau in their lives. Privileged, entitled, and always looking out for number one,” O’Toole said.

Welcome to the last week of the 2021 election campaign. It’s a close race and that slim Conservative lead is slipping. To win the Conservatives know the party needs to be moving up so watching its poll numbers ebb is pushing O’Toole to go negative. O’Toole said Trudeau is “a person so blinded by his own ambition that he can’t see the rot in his own party. A man who is not a feminist, not an environmentalist, not a public servant. A man focused solely and squarely on himself.”

The Conservatives also released new negative TV and radio ads today. One TV ad says Trudeau is “putting his ambition first.”

Justin Trudeau is back in British Columbia, a province with many seats in play. Trudeau served up most of his toughest lines against the Conservatives saying O’Toole is “in the pocket of the gun lobby” and “not telling the truth.”

Trudeau was asked about O’Toole’s attacks on his character. Trudeau said “they can attack me but I am focussed on what Canadians need.” He then insisted that he is not “impugning” O’Toole’s character but saying his policies are “wrong.”

In some ridings in B.C. the Liberals are facing strong NDP candidates. Trudeau dealt with that threat from his left as well. In his prepared remarks Trudeau said, “I’ve noticed Mr. Singh is sharpening his attacks against Liberals to distract from the fact that experts have called out his plan as woefully inadequate.” Trudeau added Singh is “trying to say that there’s no difference between a Liberal and a Conservative government: we all know that’s not true.”

The NDP campaign is staying positive. Yes, its leader Jagmeet Singh reminds voters repeatedly of Trudeau’s broken promises. But Singh always comes back to the NDP offer to voters.

“We need more commitment, we need more passion, we need more courage to follow up our commitments with actions and that's what we're about,” Singh said today in Northern Ontario.

In every close election the Liberals make the case that a vote for the NDP is a vote for the Conservative Party – the politicos call it strategic voting. Reporters travelling with Singh asked him today if the NDP would “prop up” the Conservatives if that party wins the most seats.

Singh steered well away from answering questions like that directly. Instead Singh kept the focus on NDP policies. Singh said, “If you want to see universal pharma care … vote NDP. If you want to make sure you've got a government that is going to fight for you every step of the way … then vote for the New Democrats.”

With less than a week to go there will be more and more strategic moves from all the parties. One way to watch the strategies unfold will be to check where the parties send their leaders. Some parties will be playing “offense,” sending their leaders into ridings they think can be turned. Others will be forced to play “defense” and put the leader in ridings and parts of the country where the polls suggest the trend is not going their way.