

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- A prominent animal rights activist says a protester has died after being hit by a truck outside a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont.

Anita Krajnc, co-founder of the group Toronto Pig Save, says the woman was one of a handful of activists holding vigil outside a pork processing plant on Friday.

Halton Regional Police say they're investigating the crash, but declined to comment on whether the victim was a protester.

Toronto Pig Save regularly holds "vigils" outside the facility, and on hot days activists will feed water to the pigs as they're taken to slaughter.

The group drew international headlines in 2015 when Krajnc was arrested while giving water to the pigs on a hot day.

She was later found not guilty of criminal mischief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.