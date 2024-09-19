

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press





Treasury Board President Anita Anand has been sworn in as federal transport minister during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

She replaces Pablo Rodriguez, who resigned from cabinet and left the Liberal caucus to pursue the Quebec Liberal party leadership.

Rodriguez announced this morning that he will sit as an Independent member of Parliament until January.

That's when the Quebec Liberal leadership race is set to officially begin.

Rodriguez says sitting as an Independent will allow him to focus on his own vision, but he plans to vote with the Liberals on a non-confidence motion next week.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will become the government's new Quebec lieutenant, a non-cabinet role Rodriguez held since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

— With files from Nojoud Al Mallees