

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that the government is “finalizing the health protocols” for the resumption of school in September and that an announcement could be coming as soon as next week on what it will look like.

Back in June the Ford government asked school boards to prepare three separate plans for the resumption of classes – online learning only, a hybrid model with children attending classes in-person on alternating days or weeks and the fulltime resumption of in-person instruction.

While the boards still have until Aug. 4 to submit those plans, Lecce revealed on Thursday that an announcement could be coming before then on which model the boards will be initially asked to follow.

A spokesperson for the education minister later clarified to CP24 that the boards will, however, still be expected to submit three separate plans in the event that circumstances change with the COVID-19 pandemic change and a new approach is needed.

“We are finalizing the health protocols and working very closely with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and some of the best pediatric minds in the nation that are informing the plan,” Lecce said during a press conference in Brampton. “We believe we will be able to unveil it next week. That will include additional supports and resources to enable our boards to succeed.”

Lecce initially said that individual school boards would be able to choose which plan they want to follow based on the risk posed by COVID-19 to their communities.

Premier Doug Ford has since said that he wants schools to return to school fulltime in September provided it is safe to do so.

Yesterday, Ford said the public should be open to unorthodox ideas to keep kids safe, such as holding class outdoors.

“The premier and the government continue to be focused on a safe, conventional, day-to-day return to school,” Lecce said Thursday. “Maybe a new conventional where kids still can go to school five days a week.”

It should be noted that a number of school boards have previously said that any resumption of full-time classes, five days per week, will carry a cost due to the need to limit class sizes.

The Toronto District School Board, for instance, says that if it were to cohort all elementary students in groups of 15 and keep days the same length as before it would need to hire nearly 2,500 new teachers at a cost of $249 million.