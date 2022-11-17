The province-wide Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Campaign is set to kick off for another year Thursday morning in Mississauga.

Led by Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) with the support of Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the launch event for the seven-week. 2022-2023 initiaitive will get underway at 10:30 a.m. outside the Mississauga OPP Detachment at 2735 Argentia Rd. Several Ontario policing and community safety partners are also expected to be in attendance.

The 2022 Festive R.I.D.E. Campaign, which runs from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2, 2023, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, which is typically higher during the holiday season.

More to come.