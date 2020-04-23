

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Another two employees at the TTC’s Queensway garage have tested positive for COVID-19 and public health officials are now asking maintenance staff at the facility to remain at home for a week as a precaution.

The latest cases come in the wake of eight maintenance workers at the garage refusing to work this past weekend due to unsafe conditions.

The union representing TTC workers has also called for mass-testing at the facility.

So far a total of five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Queensway Garage.

"Our concerns are that this is an outbreak in this garage," Amalgamated Transit Union Canada President John Di Nino said in a news release on April 18. "We have been asking both the TTC and Toronto Public Health to intervene and take all of the reasonable measures, including testing all of our members on a priority scale to ensure that we stop the curve and eliminate the spread of this virus."

The TTC says that the Queensway garage remains open with work now being done by non-unionized staff.

They say that facility has also received “another deep clean” in the wake of the latest positive tests.

Toronto Public Health has advised any employee who has worked at least one shift at the facility since April 12 to stay home until April 30.

A total of 27 TTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, including the five maintenance workers at Queensway garage.