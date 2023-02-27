A water main break has closed down a major Toronto intersection ahead of the morning commute on Monday.

Police say the water main break is located at Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.

Three eastbound lanes are now blocked as police tell commuters to expect delays in the area. They are asking anyone driving or walking to exercise caution.

The Monday water main break comes less than a month after a 140-year-old water main broke and flooded the intersection of King Street West and University Avenue, closing it down for weeks.

After the incident, experts said it stood as a reminder that upgrading crumbling infrastructure is a never-ending task.