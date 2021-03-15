Toronto police say they believe the same suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked assault on the TTC earlier this month allegedly attacked another woman who has not yet been identified.

Police previously said that a 57-year-old woman was on board a bus in the area of Dundas and Shaw streets on the morning of March 1 when she was assaulted by a man.

She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest was subsequently made in connection with the incident and 33-year-old Toronto resident Ali Hassan faces one count of assault causing bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police say further investigation has revealed that the same suspect allegedly assaulted another woman in an unprovoked attack on the TTC on March 2.

According to police, a woman boarded a westbound streetcar at Dundas and Jarvis streets at around 8:17 a.m. when she was assaulted.

The man, police say, approached the woman from behind, assaulted her, and then got off the streetcar at Yonge-Dundas Square.

The victim continued on the streetcar westbound and exited just west of University Avenue.

“She did not appear to have any injuries and was not observed seeking any assistance from the streetcar operator,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating the woman who has not yet reported the incident to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.