An anti-masker from King City accused of breaking quarantine rules was arrested on Friday after flying to Moncton, N.B., CTV News has learned.

The Codiac Regional RCMP said they were called to Moncton Airport for a report of a disturbance.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody, the RCMP said.

He was later released pending a future court appearance, which has been scheduled for next year.

The RCMP said the man was escorted back to the airport, where he took a flight out of the region.

CTV News has since confirmed that the man was Chris Saccoccia, who identifies by the name Chris Sky.

A video posted on social media appears to show Saccoccia being arrested by police after allegedly causing a disturbance.

Earlier this week, Toronto police charged him for violating the federal quarantine act after he allegedly attended a rally less than two weeks after returning to Canada.

Saccoccia and a woman identified as Jennifer Saccoccia arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sept. 20 and were ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

Police said both were spotted during an anti-mask, anti-lockdown demonstration on Yonge-Dundas Square on Sept. 26 and issued a provincial offence notice.

They were charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada.

Saccoccia has spoken out against public health measures in the country and has participated in events advocating against mask-wearing.

He was reportedly supposed to attend a similar event in Halifax on Sunday.