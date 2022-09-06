Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old Vaughan man following a weekend stabbing that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The 32-year-old victim was located in a parking lot near Windflower Gate and Nova Star Drive with multiple stab wounds late Saturday afternoon.

She was rushed to hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Zakria Mousa, 35, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Police say that Mousa should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If seen, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 immediately,” a press release issued on Tuesday states. “He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is assisting him or has assisted him may be subject to criminal charges.”

Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, though York Regional Police say that the incident is being investigated by their intimate partner violence unit.

Mousa is described as about six-foot-one, 190 lbs, with a medium build, a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He has a scorpion tattoo on his right chest and a marijuana leaf tattoo on his stomach.