A man wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly Toronto shooting last month has been identified by police.

Police received a call for unknown trouble in the area of Queen Street West between Portland Street and Augusta Avenue on the edge of the city’s Fashion District on Oct. 22 just before 1 a.m.

At that time, police said, witnesses heard the sounds of gunshots and several people were seen leaving the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound outside on the ground.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and identified as 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos.

He is the city’s 57th homicide victim of the year.

No suspect information was released at the time. However, in a news release issued Thursday, police identified Sarkis Sogutlu, 28, of Toronto as a suspect.

Sogutlu is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

An image of Sogutlu has been released by police in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.